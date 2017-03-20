Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

13 Year Old Las Vegas Student Wins Nevada Spelling Bee

March 20, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: D.C., Friendly's Ice Cream, Las Vegas, Maia Marshall, Nevada, Nevada State Spelling Bee, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Washington

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Las Vegas student has been named the winner of the Nevada spelling bee.

Maia Marshall took the Nevada State Spelling Bee championship title Saturday by spelling the word “samurai” correctly.

Organizers said this year’s event held at a Las Vegas high school featured 34 children in grades 6 through 8, a record-breaking number for the program.

The St. Anne Catholic School student will now move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The national competition will be held in May.

The teenage girl said she looked forward to cashing in on her mother’s promise to buy her Friendly’s Ice Cream everyday during their East Coast trip.

 

 

 

