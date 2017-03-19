WATCH: Tyler Dorsey Hits Two Clutch Threes To Lift Oregon Past Rhode Island

Ryan Mayer

Oregon entered Sunday staring down a match-up with 11th seeded Rhode Island for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. After jumping out to an early lead, the Ducks fell behind the Rams, trailing by eight at the break and by as many as ten in the second half.

The situation looked even more dire with the Ducks trailing 72-69 with 2:01 left in the game. That’s when Ducks sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey delivered two shots that will be remembered in Oregon for years to come. First, he hit the three pointer to tie the game.

Tyler Dorsey with ice water in his veins! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BiXyv580ot — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2017

Then, with 38.4 seconds left, Dorsey did it again.

That would turn out to be the game winner as Rhode Island couldn’t connect on any of their looks on the final possession and the Ducks escaped 75-72. Dorsey was the star for the Ducks with 27 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field including 4-for-5 from three point land. The Ducks will take on Michigan in the Sweet 16 later this week.