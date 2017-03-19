Teen Died Trapped Under Truck in Lake Mead Rollover Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Henderson boy died trapped under a truck in a rollover crash at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The Clark County coroner’s office says Sunday that Kalob Michael Meyer died of mechanical asphyxiation and also had multiple blunt force injuries to his torso.
The death was ruled an accident.
The crashed happened Friday afternoon near Nelson’s Landing, where the boy was found ejected from a vehicle.
The driver in the crash has been arrested, though neither the park service nor Las Vegas police had updates on the case as of Sunday.
The park has said that the man was seen driving erratically at excessive speeds before losing control of the pickup truck along a dirt road.
Other passengers also suffered minor injuries.