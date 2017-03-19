Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Officials Investigate Child Death, Discover Pipe Bomb

March 19, 2017 6:26 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was reported dead in Carson City.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it received reports Friday that the child was unresponsive after a fall. When deputies arrived, she was being given CPR by her 26-year-old caretaker.
Fire and paramedic crews treated the girl and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities are still investigating her death. The caretaker has been named a suspect.
When detectives searched the home, they found a pipe bomb in the caretaker’s room and the caretaker told officers that it was live. The Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad was called in and able to disarm the bomb just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The caretaker was arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device and child endangerment.

