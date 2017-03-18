Man, 18, Fatally Shot By Older Brother at Las Vegas Home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man armed with a knife was fatally shot during a family fight at home.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. Friday in northwest Las Vegas.
The 18-year-old man was found shot once in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say he was armed with a large knife in a physical struggle with his father when his older brother intervened with a handgun and opened fire.
The 22-year-old brother hasn’t been arrested. Police said the case will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.
Police say both their parents were at home at the time but it’s unclear how the confrontation and shooting unfolded.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and conduct an autopsy.