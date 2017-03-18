Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Driver Arrested, Teen Dead After Lake Mead Rollover Crash

March 18, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Lake Mead, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Nelson's Landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been arrested for reckless driving following a rollover crash near Lake Mead that left a teenage boy from Las Vegas dead.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover says the crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday near Nelson’s Landing.

The boy was found ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner will identify him once family has been notified.

Other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the man was driving erratically at excessive speeds before losing control of the pickup truck along a dirt road.

Nelson’s Landing is a popular cliff-diving spot, though the park discourages the activity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia