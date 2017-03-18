Driver Arrested, Teen Dead After Lake Mead Rollover Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been arrested for reckless driving following a rollover crash near Lake Mead that left a teenage boy from Las Vegas dead.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover says the crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday near Nelson’s Landing.
The boy was found ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County coroner will identify him once family has been notified.
Other passengers suffered minor injuries.
Officials say the man was driving erratically at excessive speeds before losing control of the pickup truck along a dirt road.
Nelson’s Landing is a popular cliff-diving spot, though the park discourages the activity.