Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Third Fire in 3 Weeks Guts Vegas Apartment Complex Building

March 17, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: apartment fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip, Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say that for the third time in less than three weeks, fire damaged a building in a sprawling apartment complex several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

No injuries were reported, and Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Roy Session says everyone was accounted for after the latest blaze a little after 10 p.m. Thursday at the complex off Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Residents say heavy fire in a common staircase serving eight units initially prevented residents from escaping the two-story wooden building.
The roof of the building collapsed, and firefighters spent about 30 minutes battling flames.

The fire follows a blaze late March 7 that damaged eight units in another building and displaced 12 people.

A fire Feb. 25 damaged several apartments in yet another building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia