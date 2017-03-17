Heller Joins Sandoval in Opposition to GOP Health Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Sen. Dean Heller joined Gov. Brian Sandoval Friday in opposition to a Republican bill that would kill much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The state’s top Republicans are siding against the bill that would end some major provisions of the law that has split the Republican party and faces an uncertain future in the GOP-led Congress.

“I agree ?with Governor Sandoval,” Heller said in a statement provided by spokesman Mac Abrams. “I do not support the House bill in its current form.”

Heller’s statement came on the heels of Sandoval’s move, with three other moderate Republican governors, to send a letter of opposition to congressional leaders.

The GOP proposal would cut the federal government’s share of Medicaid in states like Nevada that expanded the program.

The governors said that breaks President Donald Trump’s pledge to provide states ample Medicaid resources and flexibility.

“It provides almost no new flexibility for states, does not ensure the resources necessary to make sure no one is left out, and shifts significant new costs to states,” Sandoval, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Thursday.

In the letter, the governors propose states get the ability to tailor and freeze enrollment in Medicaid.

Meanwhile, far-right Republicans are pushing for more cuts and Health Secretary Tom Price is urging them to “collaborate.”

Nevada’s Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has not asserted a position, but said on Monday he was leaning against the bill due to people losing coverage as well as a lack of information and hearings on the proposal.

The four Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation oppose it.