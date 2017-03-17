I Love My City March This Saturday

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

March 17, 2017 4:42 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas is called “Sin City,” but that doesn’t mean people who live and work here don’t love it.

If you love Vegas, Saturday is the chance for you to show it with the “I Love My City” march.

Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s Bolden Area Command along with Victory Outreach Church will meet at 3 p.m. at the Doolittle Community Center, located at 1950 North J Street for the march.

Participants will walk from the Doolittle Community Center at 3 p.m. to the Nucleus Plaza, located at 900 West Owens Avenue at 4 p.m.

Attendees will then enjoy free food, live music, a puppet show, face painting, a jump house and live drama.

Metro believes the event is a great way to show how much Las Vegas residents love their city. The event is open to the public.

