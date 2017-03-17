AG: Vegas Men Indicted For Alleged eBay Scam

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s the place where you can make rare finds, like that Hot Wheels car you need to add for your collection. Or if you’re lucky, you might find professional championship rings from washed up former players. For two Las Vegas men, that wasn’t the case.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt indicted 31-year old John Lubera and 21-year old Joseph Lubera, both from Las Vegas. The two were indicted by the Clark County grand jury on nine felony charges for their alleged roles in an eBay scam.

According to the indictment, John and Joseph Lubera used a series of aliases to sell items including electronic devices and musical instruments for auction on eBay. Despite receiving payment, the Luberas never delivered the purchased items to their buyers nor refunded them for their purchases.

John Lubera was charged with five felonies, including four counts of theft in the amount of $650 or more, and one count of multiple transactions of fraud and deceit in the course of enterprise or occupation.

Joseph Lubera was charged with four felonies, including one count of theft in the amount of $650 or more committed against a person 60 years of age or older. He was also charged with two counts of theft in the amount of $650 or more.

The alleged fraudulent acts were committed between October 2013 and May 2014.

“Schemes such as the one alleged in this case fleece vulnerable customers out of their hard-earned money, and are especially devastating to unsuspecting elderly,” said Laxalt. “I encourage those who suspect fraudulent activity to file a complaint with my office so that we can continue to protect Nevadans from scams like this one,” said Laxalt.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Fraud Unit.