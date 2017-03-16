Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Found Murdered, Burned in Vegas Apartment Complex Identified

March 16, 2017 2:11 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities have identified the body of a young woman found murdered and partially burned at a Las Vegas apartment complex last weekend, according to investigators.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Geranique Bentley, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Bentley’s body was discovered in a secluded area of the apartment complex on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive near Rainbow Boulevard around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe Bentley was killed in a different location before the body was dumped and set on fire at the complex.

Las Vegas homicide detectives would not comment on the manner of Bentley’s death or any possible motive in the case.

