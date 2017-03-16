Silver State 4th Worst For Retirement In 2017

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Lots of sunny days, mostly moderate weather conditions, a proximity to Southern California, and a world-class gambling mecca. So what’s not to like about Nevada? Well, according to a new national study, it’s one of the worst states in the nation in which to retire.
What contributed to Nevada falling into the “worst” category? It has the second highest rate of violent crime in the United States.
Joining Nevada in the worst states for retirement:
- Alaska
- Louisiana
- Georgia
- Nevada
- Illinois
With retirement savings sometimes proving difficult for a lot of people, the study points out retirees may be considering states with more favorable economic factors than ones with sunshine and warm climate. The top 5 states for retirement included Iowa, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
MoneyRates.com looked at eleven different criteria grouped into five categories to determine 2017’s best and worst states for retirement. The five major categories included: health and longevity, personal safety, climate, economic factors and proportion of older residents.
See the full 50 state rankings, analysis and more: http://www.money-rates.com.