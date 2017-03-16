Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Assembly OKs Bill Aimed at Protecting Abused Immigrant Kids

March 16, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: abused kids, immigrant abuse, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are advancing a proposal aimed at protecting the residency of neglected children living in the United States illegally.

Assembly Bill 142 would make clear that state district courts can declare certain immigrant juveniles are entitled to seek special status under federal law. That’s already allowed but supporters say it’s underutilized.

Proponents say directing family courts to recognize abused and abandoned children immigrants could keep them from being deported to worse situations.

Republican Assemblyman Chris Edwards of Las Vegas supports the bill but cautions against inflating a contentious issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports members of the Nevada Assembly voted 38-4 Tuesday to pass the proposal to the Senate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia