SNHD & Touro University Partner Up

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Touro University Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District have teamed up to provide immunizations to the public.
Children who qualify for the federal Vaccines for Children program can receive free vaccinations at a health clinic at the school’s campus. Prices for adults vary.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday at Touro University Nevada’s Henderson campus.
