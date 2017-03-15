Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

SNHD & Touro University Partner Up

March 15, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Henderson, southern nevada health district, Touro University Nevada, vaccine

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Touro University Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District have teamed up to provide immunizations to the public.

Children who qualify for the federal Vaccines for Children program can receive free vaccinations at a health clinic at the school’s campus. Prices for adults vary.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday at Touro University Nevada’s Henderson campus.

 

 

