NDOT: ‘Big Squeeze’ Closures Start Monday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more lane closures in the valley. On Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close two travel lanes in each direction of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas until next year as part of the overarching area traffic project known as Project Neon.
Transportation officials are calling it “The Big Squeeze,” due to the lane narrowing pinch and merge movements.
The lane restrictions will begin at 9 p.m. on March 20, and will remain in place 24/7 for 300 days or roughly 10 months. This work is related to Project Neon, which is the nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Contractors are building a massive 81-foot tall, 2,606 foot-long High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) flyover structure linking U.S. Highway 95 with Interstate 15. The 18-span two lane concrete bridge will be supported by 19 columns, and will help create 22 miles of carpool lanes between U.S. 95 and Interstate 15.
Other freeway closures associated with the upgrades include:
March 23-June 21
U.S. Highway 95 Northbound/Rancho Drive Exit
*The U.S. highway 95 northbound exit ramp to Rancho Drive will be closed for about 90 days.
March 24-27
Martin Luther King Boulevard/U.S. Highway 95
*MLK will be closed in both directions between Bonanza Road and U.S. Highway 95 from 10 p.m., March 24, until 5 a.m. March 27 for bridge demolition.
Roughly 219,000 cars use the impacted stretch of U.S. Highway 95 daily.