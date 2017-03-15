Henderson Police Target Impaired Drivers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Another law enforcement agency in the valley will be trying to put the brakes on impaired drivers as we approach St. Patrick’s Day weekend. So watch your alcohol intake, don’t drink and, and don’t use your cell phone while driving.
Henderson police are starting enhanced traffic enforcement targeting impaired drivers as we enter St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which ranks among the year’s most popular drinking occasions.
As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together in an effort to make roads safer by increased patrol saturation, specifically looking for impaired drivers. The enhanced enforcement beings Wednesday, March 15, and runs through March 29.
“Driving drunk is a choice, so don’t make the wrong call,” said Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers. “Even a small amount of alcohol can slow a driver’s reaction time and hamper their judgment, so choose to drive sober, or designate a sober driver,” he said.
With the recent changes to marijuana laws, police in Henderson want to remind everyone that laws prohibiting operating a car while under the influence of marijuana have not changed and will be enforced.
Henderson police also urge party-goers to used a designated sober driver, taxi or a sharing company to avoid the devastating impact of impaired driving.