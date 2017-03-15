Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Target Impaired Drivers

March 15, 2017 2:47 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Driving, Henderson Police, Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers, Joining Forces, St. Patrick's Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Another law enforcement agency in the valley will be trying to put the brakes on impaired drivers as we approach St. Patrick’s Day weekend. So watch your alcohol intake, don’t drink and, and don’t use your cell phone while driving.

Henderson police are starting enhanced traffic enforcement targeting impaired drivers as we enter St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which ranks among the year’s most popular drinking occasions.

As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together in an effort to make roads safer by increased patrol saturation, specifically looking for impaired drivers. The enhanced enforcement beings Wednesday, March 15, and runs through March 29.

“Driving drunk is a choice, so don’t make the wrong call,” said Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers. “Even a small amount of alcohol can slow a driver’s reaction time and hamper their judgment, so choose to drive sober, or designate a sober driver,” he said.

With the recent changes to marijuana laws, police in Henderson want to remind everyone that laws prohibiting operating a car while under the influence of marijuana have not changed and will be enforced.

Henderson police also urge party-goers to used a designated sober driver, taxi or a sharing company to avoid the devastating impact of impaired driving.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia