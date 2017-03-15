Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Where Are the Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 Candidates?

March 15, 2017 9:48 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, Kelli Ross, las vegas city council, Ward 6

Never one to shy away from controversy, Heidi waded into the discussion over the upcoming Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 race.

The show has reached out repeatedly to candidate Kelli Ross about joining Heidi on the program, yet after days without a response (even after a follow-up), there has been no movement toward a Ross appearance.

Heidi encourages Ross to join her, pointing out how she’s hosted several guests she disagreed with politically, yet still had enjoyed great interviews. Listen to the complete audio below.

 

