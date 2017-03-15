Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

3 Hurt, 1 Badly After Overnight Vegas Apartment Fire

March 15, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: apartment fire, Escondido Street, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says three people were injured, including one who is hospitalized with burns after an apartment fire that displaced eight people overnight in Las Vegas.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after the fire about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Ashton Park Apartments on Escondido Street near McCarran International Airport.

Buchanan says firefighters rescued one resident from a balcony upstairs from the burning apartment.

The fire badly damaged one apartment and caused smoke and heat damage to three others.

Buchanan says the cause is under investigation.

