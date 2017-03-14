Woman Killed in Vegas Home Backyard; Suspects Seen on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are piecing together what led to the shooting death of a woman in the backyard of a vacant Las Vegas home Monday night, according to authorities. Meanwhile, a search was on for the woman’s killers, who were seen on surveillance video footage just before the murder.
Reports of a gunshot brought officers to the scene on the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Officers checked the backyard of the vacant home and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators determined the woman parked her car across the street from the house, entered the backyard through a side gate and were confronted by at least two men.
Following the shooting, one suspect was spotted jumping a fence into another property, while a second man was picked up by a late-model silver Nissan 4-door sedan. The suspects were described only as male, one wearing a white hoodie, the other wearing a dark hoodie.
Surveillance video taken from a neighboring home show the two suspects being dropped off in the neighborhood shortly before the killing.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting were asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.