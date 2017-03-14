Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nonprofit Alleges Clark County Violated Open-Meeting Laws

March 14, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Clark county, Las Vegas, Nevada, non-profit, Red Rock Canyon National Recreation, Save Red Rock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A non-profit opposed to a plan to build more than 5,000 homes near a popular and scenic national recreation area in Nevada is alleging Clark County officials violated open-meeting laws when they approved the plan last month.

Save Red Rock is asking a court to consider the allegations and an injunction that would block the county from moving forward with the development.

County commissioners voted in favor of the planned development near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area Feb. 22. The decision came despite testimony from more than 100 people who spoke out against the proposal.

Save Red Rock claims the county violated Nevada’s open-meeting law by considering matters beyond the scope of the meeting agenda.

A judge will hear the allegations later this month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

