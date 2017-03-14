Metro Doing Sobriety Checkpoint For St. Patrick’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Too much green beer this Friday and you could be wearing an orange jumpsuit.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau will be doing a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, March 17, which is also St. Patrick’s Day.
Metro tells KXNT the checkpoint will be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. The location selected for this checkpoint has had about 199 calls for service involving car crashes, and 51 calls for service involving impaired drivers. The last checkpoint held at this location resulted in 32 arrests for DUI.
Metro would not reveal the exact location.
The checkpoint will focus on identifying drug and alcohol impaired drivers to include juveniles, young adults and older adults, before they get involved in a crash, thereby increasing the safety for all Southern Nevada drivers.