1 Dead, 2 Injured After Vegas Home Invasion

March 14, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Hesperides Avenue, home invasion, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating a home invasion in the northwest valley that left one person dead and two injured.

Police say one man was killed and another was wounded after binding a couple with duct tape in their home on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say it appears the homeowner escaped from his bonds, retrieved a firearm and shot the suspect multiple times. A woman was also injured in the incident.

Police say the homeowner shot both intruders. It’s unclear who shot the woman.

Police say the homeowner is not cooperating with investigators.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and his cause of death when family is notified.

