Radio Show Helps Children Cope With Bullying

March 13, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Bully Busters 702, Kiva Natt, Las Vegas, public service, Teshi Thomas, Zachariah Waller

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An online radio show hosted and run by children in Las Vegas is trying to help boys and girls handle instances of bullying.

The Bully Busters 702 radio show offers children and teenagers a place to call in and discuss their problems.

The 14-year-old Teshi Thomas has worked on the show since it launched a year ago. Thomas says the hosts have been “through it before, so if anybody does call in, we do know what to say.”

Children are responsible for organizing the show’s recorded tracks, interviewing guests and talking about bullying with their peers. The show is funded by donations and online advertisements.

Kiva Natt’s son, Zachariah Waller, participates on the show. She says the crew has been an important support system for Waller.

