Metro Hopes Neighbors Help ID Teen Found Slain, Burned

March 13, 2017 4:13 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas plan to enlist community help in an effort to identify a teenager whose burned body was found during the weekend at an apartment complex near the busy Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange.

Officer Laura Meltzer said Monday that a resident in the area found the body Saturday morning after noticing burn marks on a wall in a remote corner of the complex off Rock Springs Drive.

The Clark County coroner says she wasn’t immediately identified. An autopsy is being conducted to determine how she died.

Meltzer says she was about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, with braided hair. She appeared to have been between 16 and 20 years old.

Meltzer says investigators hope to have a sketch to show Tuesday evening to people in the area.

