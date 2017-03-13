Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: On Johnny Manziel

March 13, 2017 9:48 AM By Heidi Harris
Bre Tiesi, engagement, Heidi Harris Show, Johnny Manziel, model, NFL

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel got engaged Friday to his model girlfriend Bre Tiesi.  In the wake of the recent women’s march and increasing calls for rights equality.  Heidi says women still seem to choose men with colorful pasts.

Manziel has been accused of domestic violence, alcohol abuse and continual problems during time with his former NFL teams.

Heidi also wants to know how in today’s society any woman still thinks a person like Manziel would be considered a “catch”? Check out the audio below.

