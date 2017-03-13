Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Criss Angel Blames Poor Eating, Sleeping for Vegas Mishap

March 13, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, criss angel, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Criss Angel is blaming a poor diet and lack of sleep for an on stage mishap that sent him to a hospital.

The 49-year-old magician was attempting a trick at his Las Vegas show Friday where he tries to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. Angel lost consciousness and was lowered to the stage while the crowd looked on.

He tells ABC News this was the first time he lost consciousness during a show. He explains that he hasn’t been eating properly, has only been sleeping about two hours a night and wasn’t hydrated. Angel returned to the stage the next day and successfully completed the trick.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

PrettyFamous | Graphiq
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia