Nevada Highway Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Dies After a Crash

March 12, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: 215 Beltway, fatal crash, Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol officials say a wrong-way driver is dead after a crash in Las Vegas.

They say the 26-year-old man was going westbound on the eastbound 215 Beltway around 3:40 a.m. Sunday when he crashed into another vehicle.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the 41-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The names of both men haven’t been released yet.

Highway Patrol officials say it’s unclear if the man who died was driving impaired at the time of the crash.

