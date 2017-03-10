Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Teen Arrested in Robbery Attempt on Elderly Victim Caught on Video

March 10, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: elderly victim, Las Vegas news, robbery, surveillance video, West Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a violent attempt to rob an elderly woman caught on surveillance video, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified over the course of the investigation into the attack that happened in a parking lot on the 4900 block of West Blue Diamond Road on Jan. 18, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. He was arrested Friday morning, but his identity was not released because of his age.

Video from the store shows the suspect following the victim from her car toward the store, but waiting outside for the victim to exit before launching his attack.

The teen can be seen grabbing the woman’s purse and violently swinging her to the ground. A passerby chases the suspect to a waiting vehicle, which fled the scene. The victim was taken to St. Rose San Martin Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The teen was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbing a victim over 60 years old and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

