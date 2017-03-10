‘Suspicious’ Email Prompts Check of Las Vegas Jewish Center

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a Jewish community center in Las Vegas and several surrounding offices were evacuated while authorities investigated a report that staff members received a “suspicious” email.
Las Vegas police Officer Danny Cordero said the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada was deemed safe after a little more than an hour, and people were allowed back inside about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Details of the nature of the communication were not disclosed.
The center is on Sahara Avenue, several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
It also was evacuated after a bomb threat on Feb. 27. The FBI is investigating that case, which came during a rash of threats against Jewish centers across the nation.