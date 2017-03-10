Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

‘Suspicious’ Email Prompts Check of Las Vegas Jewish Center

March 10, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, suspicious email

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a Jewish community center in Las Vegas and several surrounding offices were evacuated while authorities investigated a report that staff members received a “suspicious” email.

Las Vegas police Officer Danny Cordero said the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada was deemed safe after a little more than an hour, and people were allowed back inside about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Details of the nature of the communication were not disclosed.

The center is on Sahara Avenue, several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

It also was evacuated after a bomb threat on Feb. 27. The FBI is investigating that case, which came during a rash of threats against Jewish centers across the nation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia