Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Search-and-Rescue Team Deploys to Help Assess Reno Flood Damage

March 10, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: flood damage, Las Vegas, Nevada news, Nevada Task Force 1, Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An urban search-and-rescue team has been deployed from Las Vegas to northern Nevada to help assess damage from recent flooding caused by warm weather and rapid snowmelt.

Nevada Task Force 1 headed late Thursday to the Reno area, where members are expected to spend at least three days surveying conditions in Lemmon Valley.

The task force includes 33 firefighters, a structural engineer, a communications specialist and a medical doctor.

The team has been deployed in the past after events like Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the Oklahoma City bombing.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and U.S. senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto are seeking a federal disaster declaration and relief to help Nevada residents recover from flooding that swamped roads and homes from California to Utah.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia