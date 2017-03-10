Police: Man Kills Woman Inside Vegas Apartment

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man faces murder charges after allegedly killing a woman inside their Las Vegas apartment late Thursday, according to police.
Officers responding to a 911 call from neighbors arrived at the apartment complex on the 900 block of South 3rd Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Neighbors told officers they heard screaming from inside an apartment. When officers forced entry, they found 38-year-old Robert Roginsky and an unresponsive woman inside. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the pair lived together, but did not elaborate on what led to the killing.
Roginsky suffered a medical episode while being interviewed by detectives and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. He was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.
The killing was the 28th murder investigated by LVMPD Homicide Section detectives in 2017.