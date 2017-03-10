Man Held In Child Sex Case Involving 14-Year-Old Teens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old special education student, and encouraging several teenage boys to do the same.
Records showed Friday that Leby Alas-Gomez was being held at the Clark County jail pending an April 10 preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on conspiracy and sexual assault of a child under 14 charges that could get him life in prison.
Alas-Gomez’s court-appointed attorney didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages.
Alas-Gomez was arrested Sunday, after a video depicting the girl involved in group sex acts began circulating in December at a Las Vegas high school.
The Review-Journal reports that at least three teenage boys also were arrested. They haven’t been identified because of their ages.
