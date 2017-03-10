Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

I-80 Repairs Will Slow Traffic West, East of Reno, Sparks

March 10, 2017 4:02 PM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The worst of the winter weather has passed but the damage to roads it left behind continue to plague motorists in northern Nevada.

State transportation officials say westbound traffic on Interstate 80 headed out of Reno will be reduced to one travel lane Saturday while crews work to repair pot holes.

Traffic will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the downtown Virginia Street exit No. 13 to the Robb Drive exit No. 9.

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to west McCarran Boulevard also will be closed.

On Monday, crews will turn their attention to the eastbound lanes of I-80 east of Sparks where significant delays are expected west of the USA Parkway.

Eastbound travel will be limited to one lane Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between the Lockwood and Mustang exits.

