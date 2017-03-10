Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Four Arrested in Vegas Taxi Robberies, Gunfire

March 10, 2017 3:56 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two men and two women are under arrest for allegedly robbing a pair of Las Vegas taxi cab drivers at gunpoint Wednesday, even firing shots at one of the taxis as the victim escaped, according to authorities.

The four were arrested following an investigation into the robberies that happened a few hours apart Wednesday afternoon, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The first robbery happened outside an apartment complex on the 9500 block of West Maule Avenue around 2:45 p.m. The victim told investigators that he picked up several passengers near South Las Vegas Boulevard and drove them to the area of South Fort Apache Road and West Sunset Road before receiving further instructions to take them to an apartment complex on West Maule.

One of the suspects pulled a firearm and robbed the driver of money and property, investigators said.

A few hours later, officers responded to the area near the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive just before 5 p.m. following reports of gunfire. A second cab driver told police he picked up several passengers from the West Maule apartment complex and drove them to Sky Pointe where he was robbed by the suspects. After turning over his money and valuables, the victim said the suspects began firing at his vehicle, striking it multiple times as he left the scene.

Two of those suspects, 23-year-old Mark Hagerman and 32-year-old Linda Smith, were located and arrested outside a business a block away from the Sky Pointe robbery scene just after 9 p.m. A short time later, officers arrested two more suspects, 29-year-old Tyreau Duboe and 19-year-old Kalie Fechner.

All four suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faced several charges including two counts each of armed robbery, conspiracy and armed assault as well as single counts of discharging a weapon that endangered people as well as within an occupied vehicle.

