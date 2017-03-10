Don’t Forget To Spring Forward This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again. You have to “spring forward” this weekend, and that means setting all your clocks ahead one hour. Most people do this Saturday night, and of course you’ll lose an hour of sleep.

But if you forget, you’ll be late to work Monday morning.

With spring approaching on the calendar, now is also a good time for homeowners to look at all the changes in their homes over the past year and do an inspection to ensure that routine maintenance tasks are on schedule and all household changes are documented. According to Nevada Insurance Council President Michael Geeser, keeping your home well-maintained can also save you money and prevent many small problems from becoming major home disasters.

“Homeowners insurance claims are often the result of poor maintenance, rather than flood or fire,” Geeser said. “By taking a few steps to make sure that your home systems are in good working order, you can save yourself costly repair bills and a great deal of aggravation.”

Replacing smoke detector batteries and old units top the list of important tasks that people often forget.

“Don’t wait until the smoke detector starts chirping to change the battery,” Geeser said. “Instead, check the batteries at least every six months, and many safety organizations recommend that you check or change the batteries whenever you change your clock to account for daylight savings time, so this Sunday would be an ideal date to start a regular schedule,” he said.

Frayed wires on appliances are a source of home fires, so all plugs and wires should be checked to make sure none are damaged. Exposed wires or signs of melting or burning are a danger signal, and the appliance should not be used.