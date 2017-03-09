Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Lawmaker Wants Employers to Justify Pay Discrepancies

March 9, 2017 11:38 AM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas Democrat is seeking a major policy shift in state law intended to eliminate wage disparities between men and women throughout Nevada.

Legislators considered a measure Thursday that would force employers to prove any pay discrepancies are not discriminatory. Currently workers must show there was wage theft.

The change would mirror the nation’s strictest equal-pay laws in California and New York.

Assembly Bill 178 would give workers two years to file complaints about unfair pay instead of the current 10 months.

The legislation from Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui also would make employers keep detailed compensation data for five years, up from two years.

Employees cannot access that data, but could openly discuss pay under the proposal.

Business leaders argue AB178 would impose unrealistic expectations and unfairly burden employers.

