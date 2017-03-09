NDOT Predicts Heavy I-15 Traffic During Race Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again, where you can hear the roar from engines and watch skilled drivers zipping around a track. Every year, NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas brings fun and solid jams of traffic, especially along Interstate 15 North at Exit 54.
That’s why the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is urging drivers to avoid the area in and around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway between March 10-12, billed as NASCAR Weekend.
Transportation officials estimate 25,000 additional cars and 100,000 people are expected for race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
“We’re expecting heavy traffic delays along the northern Interstate 15 corridor during NASCAR weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. However, if you have to travel through the area, then please plan accordingly, and allow extra time to reach your final destination,” he said.
This weekend races include the Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Stratosphere Pole Day.