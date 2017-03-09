Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NDOT Predicts Heavy I-15 Traffic During Race Weekend

March 9, 2017 12:34 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Boyd Gaming 300, interstate 15, kobalt 400, las vegas motor speedway, NASCAR, Nevada Department of Transportation, racing, Sports

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again, where you can hear the roar from engines and watch skilled drivers zipping around a track. Every year, NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas brings fun and solid jams of traffic, especially along Interstate 15 North at Exit 54.

That’s why the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is urging drivers to avoid the area in and around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway between March 10-12, billed as NASCAR Weekend.

Transportation officials estimate 25,000 additional cars and 100,000 people are expected for race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

“We’re expecting heavy traffic delays along the northern Interstate 15 corridor during NASCAR weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. However, if you have to travel through the area, then please plan accordingly, and allow extra time to reach your final destination,” he said.

This weekend races include the Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Stratosphere Pole Day.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia