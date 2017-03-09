Medical Complaint Defendant Interrupts Bundy Standoff Trial

A medical complaint involving a defendant with a history of health problems briefly interrupted the Las Vegas trial of six men accused of wielding guns during an April 2014 armed standoff between followers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and federal agents.
Trial was suspended for two hours, but reconvened Thursday with Gregory Burleson back in the courtroom and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo back in the witness box.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said medics checked the 53-year-old Burleson in custody, and reported that his vital signs were normal but that he may have been dehydrated.

Burleson’s attorney, Terrence Jackson, had interrupted proceedings in front of the jury, telling the judge that his client needed immediate medical attention.

During the break, Jackson said his client has a history of seizures and thought he was having another.

