House Fire Displaces Six People

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas family is looking for another place to live Thursday.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house with smoke coming from the roof on Flower Court, in the area of Alta and Decatur. The fire happened at 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
People inside say someone walking by stopped and banged on their front door when they saw smoke coming from the roof of the one-story wood frame house, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski. The people inside were not aware of any problems.
Firefighters arrived and had the fire under control in a few minutes. Firefighters said it was more of a smoldering fire in the attic area over the living room. Damage was confined to the attic and a small portion to the living room ceiling. Damage is estimated at $25,000.
The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.
The American Red Cross is helping four adults and two small children.