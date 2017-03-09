Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Woman Accused of $2.3M in Fraudulent Beauty Aid Sales

March 9, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: federal fraud charges, Henderson, illegal beauty products, Kelly Luanne Schaible, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 55-year-old Nevada woman has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly selling more than $2.3 million worth of unapproved weight loss and beauty products she illegally imported from China.

Federal prosecutors in Las Vegas say Kelly Luanne Schaible of Henderson was arrested and charged Thursday with nine counts of wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud and one count of destruction of evidence.

Schaible, who also went by the names Kelly Reed and Heather Lane, also faces nine counts related to the introduction of misbranded drugs and medical devices into U.S. interstate commerce.

The indictment says she owned and operated a company that went by the name Basics Inc. with a website offering products related to weight loss, hair loss, skin care and wrinkle reduction. Some included non-FDA approved prescription drugs containing Botox.

