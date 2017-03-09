Freedom Park Sex Assault Suspect Arrested

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A suspect is behind bars in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Freedom Park earlier this month, according to Las Vegas police.
The attack happened in the park at 850 North Mojave Road just before 3:30 a.m. on March 1, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the victim was walking near the park when she was approached by her assailant. The man, later identified as 34-year-old Joseph Warren, allegedly forced the victim into the park and sexually assaulted her.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center and treated for her injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Warren Monday and he was located and arrested hear North 22nd Street and East Owens Avenue on Tuesday.
Warren was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and open and gross lewdness. He was also charged with an additional count of open and gross lewdness in connection with an unrelated February 2016 crime.
LVMPD Sex Crimes Section detectives believe Warren may also be a suspect in other area crimes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LVMPD Sex Crimes Division at 702-828-3421.