Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Former Porn Actress: Ex-MMA Fighter Took Steroids

March 9, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Christy Mack, Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, MMA, War Machine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney has begun setting a stage for telling a jury in Las Vegas that steroid use affected the personality of a former mixed martial arts fighter accused of trying to kill his former porn star ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating in August 2014.

Under cross-examination Thursday by attorney Jay Leiderman, former adult actress Christy Mack said she saw Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver inject steroids and take pills during their 15-month relationship.

Koppenhaver fought under the name War Machine.

The Associated Press usually doesn’t identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name.

She testified that Koppenhaver had bouts of depression and irritability, and sometimes woke up in such a bad mood he went on what Leiderman called “Twitter tirades” about killing and wanting to kill himself.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia