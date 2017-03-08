Vegas Police Seek Serial Burglar Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for a serial burglar connected to at least 10 different incidents at southwest valley businesses over the past two months, according to authorities.
The commercial break-ins centered on businesses near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard begin in early January, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said the suspect uses a large rock to break a window or glass door during the overnight to early morning hours before making off with stolen items.
The suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, is a man of unknown race likely in his 30s, 5’8″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and blue medical gloves.
Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call the Enterprise Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4809 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.