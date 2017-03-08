Smithfield Foods Donates 35,000 Pounds Of Food

Las Vegas (KXNT) – One in four children in Southern Nevada go hungry every day. 300,000 people in Nevada go hungry every day. To help get those numbers down, Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes initiative, along with Albertsons, donated more than 35,000 pounds of protein food to Three Square Food Bank Wednesday morning.

The food program focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The food donation is equivalent to more than 140,000 servings, and will help fight hunger across Southern Nevada.

“Each day, thousands of our neighbor must choose whether to feed their families or pay their bills, said Dan Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Three Square Food Bank. “Today’s donation from Smithfield and Albertsons will help bring meals to those families’ dinner table for weeks to come,” he said.

Smithfield and Albertsons representatives presented the donation to Three Square Food Bank Wednesday morning at the grand re-opening of the new Albertsons store located at 4850 West Craig Road. Members from all three organizations discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation in helping the nearly 300,000 people who face hunger each day in Southern Nevada.

“Albertsons is honored to partner with Smithfield Foods on this massive donation of protein to Three Square Food Bank,” said Nancy Keane, spokesperson for Albertsons’ Southwest Division. “As a proud community partner and supporter of food banks, we know first hand how far this food donation will go to help families in need throughout the Las Vegas area,” she said.

After Wednesday’s event, Helping Hungry Homes will visit Lowell, Arkansas on Tuesday, March 14.