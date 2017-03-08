Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Judge Hit With 11 Disciplinary Charges

March 8, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: crime, Dawn Haviland, Goodsprings Township, Justice of the Peace, legal, Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline

LAS VEGAS  (AP) — A longtime judge in a small southern Nevada mining town has been hit with 11 disciplinary charges accusing her of misusing her judicial authority.

Goodsprings Township Justice of the Peace Dawn Haviland could face a range of sanctions including banishment from the bench if she’s found guilty of conduct including sealing the criminal records of her daughter’s then-husband, and ordering court staff to conduct illegal criminal records searches.

Haviland has been the judge in Goodsprings since 1999.

She was suspended with pay in December, and the charges were lodged March 1 by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

An attorney for Haviland didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages from The Associated Press.

Goodsprings has about 200 residents, about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

