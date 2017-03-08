Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Assistant Clark County Manager Picked for Reno City Manager

March 8, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: city manager, Clark county, Las Vegas news, Reno, Sabra Smith Newby

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The assistant manager of Clark County in Las Vegas has been selected to serve as the new city manager in Reno.

The city council voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of Sabra Smith Newby after the other finalist — San Bernardino, California City Manager Mark Scott — withdrew.

Newby was named assistant Clark County manager in December after serving more than two years as the county’s chief administrative officer. She’s also worked as Clark County’s chief lobbyist at the state legislature.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says Newby has “a wealth of experience and the tenacity to get things done.” Her hiring is contingent on contract negotiations.

Newby would replace former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger, who was terminated in September in the midst of a sexual harassment investigation. His annual salary was approximately $200,000.

