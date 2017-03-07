Reed Duke on KXNT

On March 1st the Vegas Golden Knights officially became the NHL’s 31st franchise and were free to make transactions. Four days later they made their first transaction. That was signing 21-year-old Reid Duke to an entry level contract. The first Golden Knights player in the history of the organization joined Ken Boehlke on KXNT today. Topics include the media whirlwind he’s been on the last 24 hours, playing with the possible #1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, and a game of Vegas hockey trivia.
Reed Duke on KXNTMarch 7, 2017 6:22 PM
Reid Duke with AGM Kelly McCrimmon (Courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights)
