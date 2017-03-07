Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Reed Duke on KXNT

March 7, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: kxnt, Reed Duke, Vegas Golden Knights

On March 1st the Vegas Golden Knights officially became the NHL’s 31st franchise and were free to make transactions. Four days later they made their first transaction. That was signing 21-year-old Reid Duke to an entry level contract. The first Golden Knights player in the history of the organization joined Ken Boehlke on KXNT today. Topics include the media whirlwind he’s been on the last 24 hours, playing with the possible #1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, and a game of Vegas hockey trivia.
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia