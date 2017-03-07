Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

North Las Vegas Domestic Violence Shelter Director Arrested

March 7, 2017 8:43 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The director of Nevada’s largest shelter for domestic violence victims has been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Police records show 37-year-old Robert White II was arrested Sunday at his Las Vegas home. Police accuse White of striking his live-in girlfriend multiple times during a confrontation.

White was hired in November as director of programs and education for The Shade Tree, a 24/7 shelter for women, children and pets in North Las Vegas.

Shade Tree executive director Marlene Richter says White is on unpaid leave.

Richter says the organization has a strict screening process for job applicants, which includes a background check. She says employees also undergo background checks every five years.

A court official says it wasn’t clear from the record whether White has an attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

