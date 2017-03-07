Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Charged With Trying to Kill Mannequin in Homeless Murder Sting

March 7, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Metro Police, murder, crime, Shane Allen Schindler

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been charged in Las Vegas with using a hammer to try to kill a mannequin that police positioned to resemble a sleeping homeless person in an area where two men had been bludgeoned to death just weeks before.

The unusual charge of attempted murder, but of a human decoy, was lodged Tuesday against Shane Allen Schindler at a hearing in which a justice of the peace ordered Schindler to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

The 30-year-old Schindler hasn’t been charged in the earlier attacks. He told police following his arrest early Feb. 22 that he knew it was a mannequin he was attacking.

Schindler’s court-appointed lawyer declined to comment.

Police say surveillance video shows Schindler creep up and hit the mannequin in the head, using two-handed swings of the 4-pound hammer.

