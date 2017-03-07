Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

India Man Sentenced in Nevada in Terror Plot Case

March 7, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Balwinder Singh, India, Nevada news, terrorism charges

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 41-year-old citizen of India has been sentenced to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan.

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also ordered Balwinder Singh on Tuesday to remain under lifetime federal supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Sullivan says a federal immigration judge will determine whether Singh will be deported following his prison term.

Prosecutors say Singh worked with two groups to try to establish an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region. They say he sought asylum in San Francisco using a false identity to elude Indian authorities.

Authorities say the plot was foiled in December 2013.

Defense attorney Michael Kennedy says Singh was tortured by Indian government officials and never posed a threat to the United States.

